Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,027 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 948,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 126,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,874 shares in the company, valued at $9,866,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

