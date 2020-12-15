Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,079 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,079 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

