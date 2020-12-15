Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after acquiring an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Seagen by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $193.59 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.84 and its 200-day moving average is $171.89.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $9,760,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,123 shares of company stock worth $27,493,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.