Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $4,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

ANF opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

