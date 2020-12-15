Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 38,256 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,886 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.25% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.36. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

