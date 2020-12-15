Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12,863.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 1.07% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

