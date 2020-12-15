Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,734 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE:GPI opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $332,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.