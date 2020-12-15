Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.18. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

