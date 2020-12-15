Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 17,940 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $107,817.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.