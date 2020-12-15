Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.04 Million Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 686.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 138,171 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.79% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

