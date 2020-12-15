Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 152,931 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 5.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 98.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 250,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 124,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Employers’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

