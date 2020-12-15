Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 410,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

