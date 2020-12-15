Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 57,524 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin Electric worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,351.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 56,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $71.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.