Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,122,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Altabancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $5,317,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter worth $1,525,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at about $707,000.

In other news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $86,969.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28 shares of company stock valued at $766 and have sold 26,329 shares valued at $604,605.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTA. BidaskClub raised shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

ALTA stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

