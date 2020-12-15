Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 225,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after acquiring an additional 743,053 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 962,487 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,743,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -970.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.69. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

