Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,581 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIPR opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $104.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

PIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

