Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,864 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $844,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $441,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $223.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $15.04.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

