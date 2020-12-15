Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 126,479 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 367.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.