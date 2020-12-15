Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 85,407 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.67% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

CORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

CORR stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

