Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth $419,000.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.80.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.