Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,516 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

