Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,726,000 after acquiring an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vector Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,830,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 100,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $70,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,572.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

