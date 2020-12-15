Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 39,208 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $81.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

