Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 29,287 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of ITT worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. AXA S.A. lifted its position in ITT by 15.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 32,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ITT by 123.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

