Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 484,960 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEX by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in WEX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,224,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. 140166 reduced their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

