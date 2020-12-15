Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.33% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 625.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 230,635 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $333,876.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,198. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.62. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.