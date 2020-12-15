Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,990 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

