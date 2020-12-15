Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meredith were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Meredith by 97.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Meredith by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Meredith by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Meredith by 59.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meredith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $693.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.06 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

