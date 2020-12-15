JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ingevity by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 404.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NGVT stock opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

