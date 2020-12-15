CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of CBIZ worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,856,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,465,000 after acquiring an additional 238,940 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 688.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 82,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 75,306 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 36,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $917,215.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,959 shares of company stock worth $2,164,803 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

