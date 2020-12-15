Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Insmed worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $126,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

INSM opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.