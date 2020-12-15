JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,173 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 81.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4,331.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,927 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.77.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

