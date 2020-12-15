California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of California Water Service Group worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in California Water Service Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 425,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 167,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NYSE:CWT opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

