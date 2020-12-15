Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Cohen & Steers worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 194.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $136,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

