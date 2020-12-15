JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

