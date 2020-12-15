JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $470.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $217.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haverty Furniture Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

