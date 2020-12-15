JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,476 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after buying an additional 252,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after acquiring an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC now owns 381,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 30,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,253,124.60. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,311. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PHAT opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

