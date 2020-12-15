CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of CVR Energy worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NYSE CVI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.08. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

