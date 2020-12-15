Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 61.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 13,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

