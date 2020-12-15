JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of Virtusa worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth $9,562,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth $4,316,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at $3,986,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTU. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

