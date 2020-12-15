JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 561,335 South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 561,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

SMMC stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $16.66.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

