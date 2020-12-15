JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.89 Million Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.75% of 1st Source worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 87.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 15.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 5.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

1st Source stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. Equities analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

