JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.92 Million Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of NIC worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in NIC by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,559,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,217 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NIC by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NIC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NIC’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGOV. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

