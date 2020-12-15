JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 177.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Erie Indemnity worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERIE. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $10,645,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.44.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $653.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

