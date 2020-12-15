Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Natus Medical worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 12.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $683.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.