JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $2,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.
GMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
Global Medical REIT Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.