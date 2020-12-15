JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $1,923,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $2,133,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $604,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

