fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

NYSE FUBO opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

