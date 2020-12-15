Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

