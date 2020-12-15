Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. 140166 upgraded Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.87.

Shares of TER stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $118.96.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

