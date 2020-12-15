Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

AP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

AP stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

